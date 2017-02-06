'Huge Ufo' flew over I-94 in Minneapolis on Sunday, says internet person
While you and your frivolous friends were getting ready to drink beer, overeat, and offer your hottest takes on Lady Gaga, one Twin Cities resident was trying to get the word out about something that really matters. Either this is the most important, most under-covered story in the history of Minneapolis -- and, indeed, Planet Earth -- or someone is making some shit up on the internet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City Pages.
