Hillman property purchase price is public
A joint venture that plans to convert two aging buildings in Minneapolis' North Loop into office and retail space has paid $3.05 million for the property. St. Louis Park-based Paster Properties and Urban Anthology of Minneapolis announced last week that they signed the purchase deal for 124-126 Third Ave. N. on Feb. 1. They did not disclose the purchase price at the time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Finance and Commerce.
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CIA coup against trump!
|25 min
|Waikiki ripoff
|7
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|25 min
|LIbEralS
|35,927
|Hennepin County Judge Bruce Peterson:
|51 min
|cowboy chris
|5
|Awesome first 3 weeks
|13 hr
|Waikiki brown water
|27
|God showed me
|15 hr
|Space ace
|14
|Trumpty dumpty
|15 hr
|FOVR
|2
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Wed
|Davycrockett
|9
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC