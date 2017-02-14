Happy Galentine's Day, ladies! And th...

Happy Galentine's Day, ladies! And thanks 'Parks and Rec'

Move over Friendsgiving. Galentine's Day is on the way. Designating Feb. 13 for the ladies has endured since 2010, when Amy Poehler's “Parks and Recreation" character, Leslie Knope, declared the fictional holiday her favorite day of the year on the NBC show: “Ladies celebrating ladies," Knope explained of her Galentine's breakfast bash with friends.

