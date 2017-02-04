Happy Galentinea s Day, ladies! And thanks a Parks and Reca

Designating Feb. 13 for the ladies has endured since 2010, when Amy Poehler's "Parks and Recreation" character, Leslie Knope, declared the fictional holiday her favorite day of the year on the NBC show: "Ladies celebrating ladies," Knope explained of her Galentine's breakfast bash with friends. "It's like Lilith Fair, minus the angst.

