Happy Galentinea s Day, ladies! And thanks a Parks and Reca
Designating Feb. 13 for the ladies has endured since 2010, when Amy Poehler's "Parks and Recreation" character, Leslie Knope, declared the fictional holiday her favorite day of the year on the NBC show: "Ladies celebrating ladies," Knope explained of her Galentine's breakfast bash with friends. "It's like Lilith Fair, minus the angst.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Liberals sinking further into insanity
|1 hr
|Phineas
|6
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|1 hr
|LIbEralS
|35,887
|Super bowl thread
|4 hr
|Space ace
|1
|Trump puts sanctions on iran.
|5 hr
|Space ace
|27
|2 weeks a president
|6 hr
|Davycrockett
|5
|Police Shooting During Traffic Stop Leaves Minn... (Jul '16)
|7 hr
|Proud Honkey Hater
|41
|Nutjob berkley liberals riot over troll
|14 hr
|Waikiki slashers
|4
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC