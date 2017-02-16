Full on Spring Fever! Rare 60F Warmth in February
The next several days around the Upper Midwest will be quite an anomaly. It's won't be just one day with significantly above average temperatures, it'll be several days in a row... Enjoy if you like this early spring weather! I feel cheated.
