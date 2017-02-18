Fort Ridgely golf course capital campaign tops $26,000

City Administrator Marcia Seibert-Volz told the Fairfax City Council Tuesday that the City of Fairfax has received $26,425 in pledges for the Fort Ridgely State Park golf course capital campaign. The campaign was created in an effort to raise $100,000 for golf course maintenance equipment and supplies for the City of Fairfax to lease and operate the golf course at the state park.

