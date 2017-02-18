Fort Ridgely golf course capital campaign tops $26,000
City Administrator Marcia Seibert-Volz told the Fairfax City Council Tuesday that the City of Fairfax has received $26,425 in pledges for the Fort Ridgely State Park golf course capital campaign. The campaign was created in an effort to raise $100,000 for golf course maintenance equipment and supplies for the City of Fairfax to lease and operate the golf course at the state park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal.
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|39 min
|chazmo
|36,043
|Tucker carlson
|10 hr
|Space ace
|3
|CNN = Fake News
|Fri
|CNN FAKE NEWS
|41
|CIA coup against trump!
|Fri
|Space ace
|14
|Hennepin County Judge Bruce Peterson:
|Fri
|cowboy chris
|5
|Awesome first 3 weeks
|Thu
|Waikiki brown water
|27
|God showed me
|Thu
|Space ace
|14
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC