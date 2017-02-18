Fort Ridgely golf course capital camp...

Fort Ridgely golf course capital campaign tops $26,000

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Journal

City Administrator Marcia Seibert-Volz told the Fairfax City Council Tuesday that the City of Fairfax has received $26,425 in pledges for the Fort Ridgely State Park golf course capital campaign. The campaign was created in an effort to raise $100,000 for golf course maintenance equipment and supplies for the City of Fairfax to lease and operate the golf course at the state park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 39 min chazmo 36,043
Tucker carlson 10 hr Space ace 3
CNN = Fake News Fri CNN FAKE NEWS 41
CIA coup against trump! Fri Space ace 14
Hennepin County Judge Bruce Peterson: Fri cowboy chris 5
Awesome first 3 weeks Thu Waikiki brown water 27
God showed me Thu Space ace 14
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,776 • Total comments across all topics: 278,978,813

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC