Epic, hands-on exhibit roars into Cobb Galleria this weekend
Venture back in time when the dinosaurs roamed the earth this Saturday through Monday, Feb. 18-20 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CIA coup against trump!
|24 min
|Waikiki ripoff
|7
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|25 min
|LIbEralS
|35,927
|Hennepin County Judge Bruce Peterson:
|51 min
|cowboy chris
|5
|Awesome first 3 weeks
|13 hr
|Waikiki brown water
|27
|God showed me
|15 hr
|Space ace
|14
|Trumpty dumpty
|15 hr
|FOVR
|2
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Wed
|Davycrockett
|9
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC