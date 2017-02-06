Drag queen garage sale

Drag queen garage sale

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: City Pages

This week in free things to do we have an unusual garage sale, a crafty meetup, and a Valentine's Day shopping event featuring beer and bons mots in cross-stitch form. Come take a look.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City Pages.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police Shooting During Traffic Stop Leaves Minn... (Jul '16) 14 min Go Blue Forever 42
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 1 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 35,895
News roseville's roadside attraction (May '09) 1 hr razorSharp 112
What does " bigly" mean 2 hr Davycrockett 6
Trump puts sanctions on iran. 4 hr Waikiki slashers 26
News Charges: Man Posts Nude Pic Of Teen After She R... (Mar '13) 8 hr Jailbait Phart 75
Rev. Dr. Franklyn V. Beckles, Jr. (Aug '13) 10 hr Jasen Rivero 24
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Kanye West
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,497 • Total comments across all topics: 278,614,289

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC