Couple charges in son's death fails to show up in court

IAZ008>011-018-019-029-030-MNZ079-086>088-094>096-WIZ017-029-032- 033-011500- Mitchell-Howard-Winneshiek-Allamakee-Floyd-Chickasaw-Fayette- Clayton-Wabasha-Dodge-Olmsted-Winona-Mower-Fillmore-Houston- Taylor-Clark-Buffalo-Trempealeau- Including the cities of Osage, Cresco, Decorah, Waukon, Charles City, New Hampton, Oelwein, Elkader, Wabasha, Dodge Center, Rochester, Winona, Austin, Preston, Caledonia, Medford, Neillsville, Alma, Arcadia, and Whitehall 720 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2017 ...Areas of Black Ice This Morning... Several reports of black ice have been received by the National Weather Service this morning, with area road reports showing slick spots in many locations from overnight snowfall.

