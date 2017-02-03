Classic song helps metal singer rediscover his cantor voice
Lead singer David Draiman of the band Disturbed performs at the start of the tour for the 2010 Rockstar Energy Drink Uproar Festival at Target Center on August 17, 2010 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Before David Draiman became famous as the singer of the heavy metal band Disturbed, he trained to be a cantor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Liberals sinking further into insanity
|51 min
|Phineas
|4
|Trump puts sanctions on iran.
|1 hr
|LIbEralS
|18
|Nafta
|3 hr
|USA beats all others
|2
|Bowling green massacre?
|6 hr
|Davycrockett
|1
|Keith Ellison & Democrats & ISLAM
|7 hr
|USA beats all others
|3
|Muslim shoots up mosque
|11 hr
|Davycrockett
|25
|Nutjob berkley liberals riot over troll
|Thu
|You Are Fired
|2
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC