Charges: Predatory offender commits 3 sex assaults an hour apart in S. Minneapolis

Barely two months from leaving prison for back-to-back sex attacks, a 32-year-old man punched and sexually assaulted three elderly women at separate south Minneapolis locations within an hour one evening last month, according to authorities. Stephen L. Blanks, of Minneapolis, was charged Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court in the last of the attacks on Jan. 3 with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and first-degree aggravated robbery.

