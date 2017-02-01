Charges: Predatory offender commits 3 sex assaults an hour apart in S. Minneapolis
Barely two months from leaving prison for back-to-back sex attacks, a 32-year-old man punched and sexually assaulted three elderly women at separate south Minneapolis locations within an hour one evening last month, according to authorities. Stephen L. Blanks, of Minneapolis, was charged Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court in the last of the attacks on Jan. 3 with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and first-degree aggravated robbery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nutjob berkley liberals riot over troll
|1 hr
|You Are Fired
|2
|Muslim shoots up mosque
|5 hr
|LIbEralS
|17
|Coward trump
|18 hr
|You Are Fired
|17
|Typical redneck republicans
|Wed
|Space ace
|6
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|Wed
|Into The Night
|35,883
|Trump supporters vs liberals
|Wed
|LIbEralS
|6
|Pro sharia attorney general removed by trump
|Tue
|You Are Fired
|2
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC