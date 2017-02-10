Caravan of Love march

Among the 2,000 demonstrators were many children who toted homemade heart-shaped signs, turned out to express support for refugees who may be affected by President Donald Trump's efforts to limit travel from seven nations with majority Muslim populations. Gallery: A huge crowd took place in The Caravan of Love: A Walk of Love for Immigrants and Refugees as it moved from the Minneapolis City Hall down Washington Ave. towards the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood Saturday, Feb. 11, 2016, in Minneapolis, MN.

