Caravan of Love march
Among the 2,000 demonstrators were many children who toted homemade heart-shaped signs, turned out to express support for refugees who may be affected by President Donald Trump's efforts to limit travel from seven nations with majority Muslim populations. Gallery: A huge crowd took place in The Caravan of Love: A Walk of Love for Immigrants and Refugees as it moved from the Minneapolis City Hall down Washington Ave. towards the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood Saturday, Feb. 11, 2016, in Minneapolis, MN.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Topless Male Acrobats Perform For Pope Benedict (Dec '10)
|14 hr
|Phart Nimbly
|100
|Watch out
|20 hr
|Waikiki wasteland
|8
|Awesome first 3 weeks
|Sat
|Waikiki wasteland
|23
|I wanted everything
|Fri
|Space ace
|1
|Carbona not glue
|Fri
|Space ace
|1
|All space ace's american heroes
|Fri
|Davycrockett
|5
|Nutjob Maxine waters: "putin invading korea"
|Fri
|Space ace
|25
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC