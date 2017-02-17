Car rental or share? Difference could...

Car rental or share? Difference could mean a tax break in Minnesota

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: Post-Bulletin

Some neighborhood-based car-sharing services are asking the Legislature for an exemption from Minnesota's car rental taxes. But the idea has run into resistance - from other rental companies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 6 min WHAT 35,986
Tucker carlson 1 hr Space ace 3
CNN = Fake News 15 hr CNN FAKE NEWS 41
CIA coup against trump! 18 hr Space ace 14
Hennepin County Judge Bruce Peterson: Fri cowboy chris 5
Awesome first 3 weeks Thu Waikiki brown water 27
God showed me Thu Space ace 14
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,985 • Total comments across all topics: 278,969,718

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC