Building Blocks: Miller Textile Building
Property description: More of northeast Minneapolis' industrial buildings are being renovated as the area's reputation as an engine of the creative economy grows. The 49,272-square-foot Miller Textile Building is just another example of a former manufacturing site - in this case an agricultural bag factory - being transformed into high-ceiled spaces with the vestiges of its rugged past preserved by RoehrSchmitt's design.
