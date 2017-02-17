Building Blocks: Miller Textile Building

Building Blocks: Miller Textile Building

Property description: More of northeast Minneapolis' industrial buildings are being renovated as the area's reputation as an engine of the creative economy grows. The 49,272-square-foot Miller Textile Building is just another example of a former manufacturing site - in this case an agricultural bag factory - being transformed into high-ceiled spaces with the vestiges of its rugged past preserved by RoehrSchmitt's design.

