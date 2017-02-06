Bridge project begins, Godfrey Parkway near Minnehaha Park closes

Starting Monday, motorists who use Godfrey Parkway near Minnehaha Park to go between Hiawatha Avenue and West River Parkway will sent on detour. The parkway will be closed as Hennepin County, in partnership with the city of Minneapolis and the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board, begins work to replace a bridge on E. 46th Street which is just west of the Ford Parkway bridge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.