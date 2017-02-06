Both St. Paul and Minneapolis getting new breweries, plus Insight Brewing goes solar
There are already over a hundred breweries in Minnesota, but if that's not quite enough, two more are coming soon, one for St. Paul and another for Minneapois. Utepils is apparently a Norwegian word for the "anticipation and longing for the first beer enjoyed in the sunshine after a long, cold dark winter."
