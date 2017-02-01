Bomb remark 'misunderstanding': India...

Bomb remark 'misunderstanding': Indian accused of threat in US

18 hrs ago Read more: Rediff.com

When Vadodara businessman P Radhakrishnan was told he could not get his bag back when he was offloaded from a flight in the US, he asked the ticketing agent a question. The next thing he knew, he was under arrest, accused of 'terrorising.'

