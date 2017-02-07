Bold North, celebrating the coming of Super Bowl 52
This was a Bold North event sponsored by the Super Bowl 52 host committee. People walking by the stadium were able to get selfies with ice sculptures, get some freebees like hand warmers and drink complimentary coffee and hot chocolate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CNN = Fake News
|3 hr
|LIbEralS
|40
|Global Radiation 'undeniable' scientists say
|21 hr
|Waikiki Shyit WATER
|1
|Nutjob Maxine waters: "putin invading korea"
|Tue
|Space ace
|2
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|Mon
|Into The Night
|35,897
|Police Shooting During Traffic Stop Leaves Minn... (Jul '16)
|Mon
|Waikiki the DUMP
|43
|roseville's roadside attraction (May '09)
|Mon
|razorSharp
|112
|What does " bigly" mean
|Mon
|Davycrockett
|6
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC