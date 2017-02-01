Black Lives Matter protest shooter Al...

Black Lives Matter protest shooter Allen Scarsella guilty on all counts

A jury found Allen Scarsella guilty on 11 counts of felony assault and one riot offense for pulling the trigger and wounding five Black Lives Matter protesters in Minneapolis 14 months ago. The trial of the 25-year-old shooter feature numerous revelations about the racist language he and his companions that night had used in the lead-up to their confrontation at a demonstration in the name of Jamar Clark.

