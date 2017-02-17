Behind Bars | Kyle Cunningham's Blue ...

Behind Bars | Kyle Cunningham's Blue Buffalo/Slater...

11 hrs ago Read more: Transworld

The Monster Energy Eastern Regional 250 Supercross Championship kicks off tonight in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and that means a slew of racers will be making their 2017 competition debuts inside U.S. Bank Stadium. Among them will be Kyle Cunningham, the likable veteran racer who will pilot a Blue Buffalo/Slater Skins/Yamaha YZ250F.

