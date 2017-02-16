Balloon shop mixes up baby gender reveal

Balloon shop mixes up baby gender reveal

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: ABC15.com

Happy couple Joe and Leela Krummel, together 9 years, gathered friends and family at their home in Minneapolis, Minnesota to find out if they were expecting a boy or girl. A simple reveal had been planned -- opening a box of balloons, which would then pop out revealing pink for a girl or blue for a boy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Awesome first 3 weeks 1 hr Waikiki brown water 27
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 1 hr Into The Night 35,923
CIA coup against trump! 3 hr Space ace 5
God showed me 3 hr Space ace 14
Trumpty dumpty 3 hr FOVR 2
Hennepin County Judge Bruce Peterson: 4 hr Space ace 4
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Wed Davycrockett 9
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,943 • Total comments across all topics: 278,928,526

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC