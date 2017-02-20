Attorneys of the Year: Winthrop & Wei...

Attorneys of the Year: Winthrop & Weinstine's Affordable Housing Team

Winthrop & Weinstine have been on the forefront of affordable housing law for three decades, ever since the low-income housing tax credit was enacted by Congress. "Our firm did the first tax credit deal in Minnesota," said attorney John Nolde, who works in this area with Winthrop colleagues Jeffrey Koerselman and John Stern.

