Attorneys of the Year: John Choi

1 hr ago

The 2016 Drug Reform Act Ramsey County Attorney John Choi successfully pushed through the Legislature has been called one of the most significant Minnesota sentencing reform measures in decades. The changes aim to steer addicts toward treatment rather than jail, and put a premium on prosecuting "kingpin" drug dealers.

