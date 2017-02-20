Attorneys of the Year: Celeste Culberth and Leslie Lienemann
St. Paul employment attorneys Leslie Lienemann and Celeste Culberth overcame numerous hurdles to win a $3.5 million settlement for former banker Steven Habberstad. Habberstad sued six current and former relatives, claiming that they forced him out of the family business because he is gay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Minnesota Lawyer.
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|2 hr
|Rshermr
|36,222
|CNN = Fake News
|2 hr
|LIbEralS
|43
|President orange caveman
|5 hr
|Davycrockett
|3
|Tucker carlson
|Sun
|Space ace
|9
|CIA coup against trump!
|Feb 17
|Space ace
|14
|Hennepin County Judge Bruce Peterson:
|Feb 17
|cowboy chris
|5
|Awesome first 3 weeks
|Feb 16
|Waikiki brown water
|27
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC