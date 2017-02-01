Arts group to attend Minneapolis lecture

Rochester Friends of the Minneapolis Institute of Art will take a bus trip to Minneapolis Feb. 9 to attend a Smithsonian Institution lecture. The talk is "Heritage in the Crosshairs: The Smithsonian Cultural Rescue Initiative," by Corine Wegener, the Smithsonian heritage preservation officer.

