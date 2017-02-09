Answer Man: Ride-sharing prepares for...

Answer Man: Ride-sharing prepares for Lyft-off

Dear Answer Man, after all the drama over Uber and Lyft, are they ever going to start up in the Med City? After all the drama about Uber last year, when Rochester was called everything but a dumpy Midwestern city of 100,000 for not permitting ride-sharing services, the City Council relented in December and approved ordinance changes to allow them. But we have liftoff for Lyft: Aaron Reeves , assistant city administrator, says Lyft applied for and has received a license to operate in the city.

