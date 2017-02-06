Ali Announcing X-Games Bands on ESPN

Ali Announcing X-Games Bands on ESPN

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: KXXR-FM Minneapolis

A couple of weeks ago, Wappel was supposed to announce the bands that will be playing at this summer's X-Games here in Minneapolis. Then, that baton was handed off to Ali.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXR-FM Minneapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Charges: Man Posts Nude Pic Of Teen After She R... (Mar '13) 3 hr Jailbait Phart 75
Trump puts sanctions on iran. 5 hr Hillarys revenge 25
Rev. Dr. Franklyn V. Beckles, Jr. (Aug '13) 6 hr Jasen Rivero 24
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 14 hr Into The Night 35,893
Super bowl thread 14 hr Waikiki slashers 4
News Charges: Mpls Man Drugged, Repeatedly Raped Gir... (Sep '11) 18 hr Phart Like Cosby 7
News Man Sentenced In Attempted Rape Of 16-Year-Old (Apr '12) 19 hr Phart With Evil 2
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,727 • Total comments across all topics: 278,607,466

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC