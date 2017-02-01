4th Curtis: all-trans Minneapolis band turn pain into a party on debut LP
When you first meet Lex Noens, frontperson of all-trans indie-pop band 4th Curtis, you're struck by Noens' unencumbered belief in music and identity, plus the avalanche of quips deployed during conversation. "Lex has a Kanye West sort of confidence," says Jared Hemming, a longtime friend of Noens' and drummer for local band the Florists.
