Zaire Huruku: The 507 Interview

When John Sievers put out the call to area musicians for a photo op, the turnout was great. One new face showed up that we wondered about, though - Zaire Huruku, a Minneapolis-dwelling rapper and singer with plans to take over the state's music scene, starting with Rochester.

