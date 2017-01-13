World Premiere of the Next, Great Dr. Seuss Stage Adaptation at Children's Theatre Company
Children's Theatre Company is proud to announce the world premiere production of Dr. Seuss ' The Sneetches The Musical beginning February 7, 2017. Directed by Peter C. Brosius , the production is written by Philip Dawkins , whose many works have been produced from Canada to Washington DC to Los Angeles, and upcoming at the MCC Theatre , with music by David Mallamud, whose works have been heard at Carnegie Hall , The Kennedy Center and Off-Broadway.
