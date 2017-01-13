World Premiere of the Next, Great Dr....

World Premiere of the Next, Great Dr. Seuss Stage Adaptation at Children's Theatre Company

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Children's Theatre Company is proud to announce the world premiere production of Dr. Seuss ' The Sneetches The Musical beginning February 7, 2017. Directed by Peter C. Brosius , the production is written by Philip Dawkins , whose many works have been produced from Canada to Washington DC to Los Angeles, and upcoming at the MCC Theatre , with music by David Mallamud, whose works have been heard at Carnegie Hall , The Kennedy Center and Off-Broadway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Obama youre out, Trump urine!! 54 min Davycrockett 21
CNN = Fake News 1 hr Space ace 18
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 5 hr Into The Night 35,808
Offensive 17 hr Space ace 1
Trump the chump Thu Paradigm Shift ri... 14
Scumbag obama 8 days left Thu Paradigm Shift ri... 2
Good Trump Thu Space ace 2
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,883 • Total comments across all topics: 277,888,035

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC