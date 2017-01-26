West metro briefs: Plymouth City Council OKs multi-use Agora project
Rendering from ESG Architects of Agora redevelopment in Plymouth, which will replace the vacant Four Seasons Mall and its surface lots. The City Council approved the agreement with developer Rock Hill Management and the tax-increment financing proposal for the project, named Agora.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|44 min
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|35,867
|I love it
|2 hr
|Space ace
|4
|Lazy liberals at work doing nothing
|5 hr
|Space ace
|10
|Scumbag obama 8 days left
|16 hr
|Where is my love ...
|46
|Boycott Sanctuary Restaurants
|Fri
|Where is my love ...
|13
|Attn: Mayor Betsy Hodges YOU WILL COMPLY
|Fri
|Where is my love ...
|6
|Friday thread
|Fri
|Space ace
|8
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC