We asked Tommy Stinson for his First Ave memories. Here's what he remembered.

Now that the Replacements have broken up , it makes sense that Tommy Stinson is moving on with Bash & Pop . The Minnesota-launched former Replacements/Guns N' Roses bassist announced last year that his mid-'90s alt-rock outfit would resurface with a new album, Anything Could Happen , due out January 20, plus a vinyl reissue of their only other LP -- 1993's Friday Night Is Killing Me .

