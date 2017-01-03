Watch Har Mar, Prof, Slug, others wreck shit in the new Sims music video

Prof, left, and Har Mar Superstar, center, getting all "Office Space" on us in the "What They Don't Know" clip An abridged history of wrecking shit: Gallagher's watermelons , Limp Bizkit's "Break Stuff" , this St. Paul anger den , and, finally, the new music video for Sims' "What They Don't Know" . The latter cultural artifact is our focus today, although this music editor is all ears regarding a "Break Stuff" thinkpiece.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City Pages.