Timberwolves kick in more money for arena renovations
The Timberwolves announced the additional funds on Tuesday. The team says the new money will be used to get new seats, railings for the lower bowl, a new skyway off of the backside of the arena and a more improved Wi-Fi platform.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Finance and Commerce.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Liberals caught planning violence for inauguration
|2 hr
|Paradigm Shift ri...
|13
|Davy crockett dossier
|4 hr
|Space ace
|6
|Holiday Jan 16
|4 hr
|Paradigm Shift ri...
|7
|South Carolina ALS Association Thanks To: Rev. ...
|8 hr
|Kelsey
|3
|Rev. Dr. Franklyn V. Beckles, Jr. (Aug '13)
|8 hr
|Kelsey ALS
|23
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|11 hr
|Talkin to daStupid
|35,840
|Watergate reporter: "trump dossier is garbage"
|12 hr
|cowboy chris
|32
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC