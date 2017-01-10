This weather
Snow and freezing rain will create a hazardous mix for Twin Cities motorists during their Tuesday evening commute, as a broad weather system drifts gradually into Wisconsin. The snowfall - which by noon Tuesday had already blanketed much of south and central Minnesota as well as the western half of Wisconsin - is expected to continue through 4 p.m., accumulating between 2 and 4 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scumbag meryl streep talks down to americans
|1 hr
|LIbEralS
|9
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|6 hr
|Brian_G
|35,789
|Meryl streep cheers child rapist
|12 hr
|Heck Yes its warm
|2
|Charles manson
|16 hr
|Space ace
|3
|10 days left of lowlife obama
|22 hr
|Space ace
|1
|Trump the chump
|22 hr
|cowboy chris
|3
|Can't manage the gov & NOT honest or trustworthy (Nov '13)
|22 hr
|LIbEralS
|580
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC