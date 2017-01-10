This weather

Snow and freezing rain will create a hazardous mix for Twin Cities motorists during their Tuesday evening commute, as a broad weather system drifts gradually into Wisconsin. The snowfall - which by noon Tuesday had already blanketed much of south and central Minnesota as well as the western half of Wisconsin - is expected to continue through 4 p.m., accumulating between 2 and 4 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

