Third Wave Systems Recognized by SBA
Winners of the Tibbetts Award are selected based on the economic impact of their technological innovation and the extent to which that innovation served federal research and development needs, encourages diverse participation and increased the commercialization of federal research. Pictured : Kerry Marusich, the president of Third Wave Systems and Mark Walsh, the associate administrator of SBA.
