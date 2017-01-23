Third Wave Systems Recognized by SBA

Third Wave Systems Recognized by SBA

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: F&M Magazine

Winners of the Tibbetts Award are selected based on the economic impact of their technological innovation and the extent to which that innovation served federal research and development needs, encourages diverse participation and increased the commercialization of federal research. Pictured : Kerry Marusich, the president of Third Wave Systems and Mark Walsh, the associate administrator of SBA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at F&M Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
SPICER sure is the right guy for the job 3 hr Where is my love ... 9
Trump keeps nafta tpp promises 6 hr Where is my love ... 2
Drugged out mark dayton collapses 6 hr Where is my love ... 4
CNN = Fake News 7 hr Where is my love ... 34
Moonman 8 hr Space ace 6
Womans March: 9 hr Davycrockett 4
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 18 hr RED 35,852
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,792 • Total comments across all topics: 278,199,886

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC