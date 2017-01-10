The week's 26 best concerts: Jan. 11-17

Ness Nite, Lucien Parker, and Drelli 7th Street Entry, Wednesday 1.11 The Twin Cities is a wellspring of young hip-hop and hip-hop-adjacent talent, an increasingly apparent fact that will be on display tonight. The buzziest of the trio of performers is 21-year-old Ness Nite, whose debut EP, last summer's Nite Time, offered a hypnotic blend of hip-hop, R&B, and electronic elements, created with help from her go-to collaborator Mike Frey.

