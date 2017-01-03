The week's 19 best concerts: Dec. 4-10
Sims is set to make a splash with his new album, which he celebrates with a release show this week. Andrew Broder & People Turf Club, Wednesday 1.4 The 2016 return of Fog, the beloved project of the prolific and ever-experimental Minneapolis musician Andrew Broder, ended a nearly decade-long span without a new Fog album.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City Pages.
