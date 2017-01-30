The U.S. Pond Hockey Championships are quintessential Minnesota
Each year teams from around the country come to Minneapolis for the annual U.S. Pond Hockey Championships. But there's something about the sound of the puck smacking against the boards as the crisp air slowly rosies your cheeks that feels intrinsically Minnesotan.
