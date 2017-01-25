The Mississippi is pretty healthy, until it gets south of St. Cloud

MNZ079-086>088-095-096-WIZ032>034-041>044-053>055-252115- /O.CON.KARX.WS.W.0001.000000T0000Z-170126T0000Z/ WABASHA-DODGE-OLMSTED-WINONA-FILLMORE-HOUSTON-BUFFALO-TREMPEALEAU- JACKSON-LA CROSSE-MONROE-JUNEAU-ADAMS-VERNON-CRAWFORD-RICHLAND- INCLUDING THE CITIES OF...WABASHA...DODGE CENTER...ROCHESTER... WINONA...PRESTON...CALEDONIA...ALMA...ARCADIA...WHITEHALL... BLACK RIVER FALLS...LA CROSSE...SPARTA...TOMAH...MAUSTON... FRIENDSHIP...VIROQUA...PRAIRIE DU CHIEN...RICHLAND CENTER 701 AM CST WED JAN 25 2017 ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * EXPECT SNOW TO CONTINUE...DIMINISHING AROUND 6 PM. * THE HEAVIEST SNOWFALL RATES WILL OCCUR UNTIL NOON. * TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 6 TO 9 INCHES ARE EXPECTED...WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS. * LOOK FOR SIGNIFICANT REDUCTIONS IN VISIBILITY AT TIMES. * PLAN ON DIFFICULT DRIVING CONDITIONS...INCLUDING DURING THE ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.