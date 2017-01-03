The Minneapolis Foundation funds equi...

The Minneapolis Foundation funds equity initiatives

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

With an eye on equity, the Minneapolis Foundation awarded nearly $5 million in competitive grants Tuesday to 87 nonprofits, schools and organizations. Recipients included the Minneapolis Public Schools, the Minnesota Education Equity Partnership, the Somali American Parent Association, the African-American Leadership Forum-Twin Cities, the Coalition of Asian American Leaders, the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota and the Native American Community Development Institute.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 32 min USAUSAUSA 35,732
Drop one word....add one word game (Apr '14) 5 hr Chanta53 682
uss liberty, lavon affair (Jun '16) 5 hr PULTE Pollutes 2
News 1 Dead, 1 Wounded In Superior, Wis. Shooting Be... Mon The Wheeze of Trump 14
Happy New Year!!!!! Mon Luv u 2
Rev. Dr. Franklyn V. Beckles, Jr. (Aug '13) Jan 2 Luv u 22
Little boy blue in padded cell Jan 2 Space ace 1
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. North Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,771 • Total comments across all topics: 277,605,441

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC