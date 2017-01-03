The Minneapolis Foundation funds equity initiatives
With an eye on equity, the Minneapolis Foundation awarded nearly $5 million in competitive grants Tuesday to 87 nonprofits, schools and organizations. Recipients included the Minneapolis Public Schools, the Minnesota Education Equity Partnership, the Somali American Parent Association, the African-American Leadership Forum-Twin Cities, the Coalition of Asian American Leaders, the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota and the Native American Community Development Institute.
