The Drive: Headaches ahead for Hwy. 1...

The Drive: Headaches ahead for Hwy. 169 drivers

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Any time the Minnesota Department of Transportation begins a construction project, it warns drivers to "Know Your Route." Next week, when a major bridge and pavement reconstruction project begins on Hwy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 1 Dead, 1 Wounded In Superior, Wis. Shooting Be... 18 min Knock off purse s... 7
Little boy blue in padded cell 2 hr Space ace 1
2016: the year of political revolt 4 hr Space ace 11
Hillary Crushes All Republicans As Ohio Swings ... (Aug '13) 8 hr TOASTER 16
Trump saved gop 19 hr Space ace 4
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Sun Patriot AKA Bozo 35,721
Drop one word....add one word game (Apr '14) Fri Mutant-cucumber 672
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Gunman
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,861 • Total comments across all topics: 277,540,189

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC