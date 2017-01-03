Sustainable: Reducing the energy wast...

Sustainable: Reducing the energy waste of 'plug load'

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Finance and Commerce

Occupancy sensors worked slightly better than foot pedals at reducing electricity waste, reducing plug-load energy by 21.7 percent compared with 19 percent for the pedals. Walk around any office and it's hard not to notice how many devices are plugged into electric outlets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Finance and Commerce.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drop one word....add one word game (Apr '14) 8 hr WildLifeLover 676
News 1 Dead, 1 Wounded In Superior, Wis. Shooting Be... Mon The Wheeze of Trump 14
Happy New Year!!!!! Mon Luv u 2
Rev. Dr. Franklyn V. Beckles, Jr. (Aug '13) Mon Luv u 22
Little boy blue in padded cell Mon Space ace 1
2016: the year of political revolt Mon Space ace 11
Hillary Crushes All Republicans As Ohio Swings ... (Aug '13) Mon TOASTER 16
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,616 • Total comments across all topics: 277,578,464

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC