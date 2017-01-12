Super Bowl prices at the People's Sta...

Super Bowl prices at the People's Stadium are very people friendly

Politicians may like to call it the "People's Stadium," but Super Bowl prices are designed to keep the peasants far, far away. According to the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee, it's gonna cost you at least another $250,000 to get in on the Super Bowl festivities at the stadium you paid for.

