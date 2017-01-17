Summit Creek Advisors LLC Buys Cynosu...

Summit Creek Advisors LLC Buys Cynosure Inc, NV5 Global Inc, Heska Corp, Sells Stamps. ...

47 min ago Read more: GuruFocus.com

Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Summit Creek Advisors LLC buys Cynosure Inc, NV5 Global Inc, Heska Corp, Chuy's Holdings Inc, Qualys Inc, sells Stamps.com Inc, Buffalo Wild Wings Inc, Duluth Holdings Inc, Envestnet Inc, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Summit Creek Advisors LLC. As of 2016-12-31, Summit Creek Advisors LLC owns 52 stocks with a total value of $585 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

