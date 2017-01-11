Suite guests at Vikings' stadium feasted thanks to Minnesota taxpayers

A new document reveals that more than $30,000 worth of food was consumed in two state-owned suites at Minnesota Vikings games and other events that took place at U.S. Bank Stadium in 2016. Despite the Minnesota Vikings not always giving their home fans at U.S. Bank Stadium their money's worth during the recent 2016 NFL season, a number of occupants in some of the stadium's luxury suites reportedly enjoyed themselves during this year's games thanks to the wallets of taxpayers in the state of Minnesota.

