Study shows bikes are good for people...

Study shows bikes are good for people, economy

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: KWLM-AM Willmar

A recent University of Minnesota study funded by the Minnesota Department of Transportation shows the economic significance of the bicycling industry and events in Minnesota, bicycling infrastructure use across the state, and the health benefits associated with bicycle commuting. "MnDOT has long identified bicycling as an important part of the state's multimodal transportation system," said Tim Henkel, modal planning and program management assistant commissioner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWLM-AM Willmar.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
CNN = Fake News 37 min LIbEralS 1
Stay at TRUMP owned Properties when Traveling. 1 hr LIbEralS 1
Charles manson 1 hr cowboy chris 4
Scumbag meryl streep talks down to americans 3 hr LIbEralS 9
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 8 hr Brian_G 35,789
Meryl streep cheers child rapist 14 hr Heck Yes its warm 2
10 days left of lowlife obama 23 hr Space ace 1
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,599 • Total comments across all topics: 277,808,034

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC