Study shows bikes are good for people, economy

A recent University of Minnesota study funded by the Minnesota Department of Transportation shows the economic significance of the bicycling industry and events in Minnesota, bicycling infrastructure use across the state, and the health benefits associated with bicycle commuting. "MnDOT has long identified bicycling as an important part of the state's multimodal transportation system," said Tim Henkel, modal planning and program management assistant commissioner.

