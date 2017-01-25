Study: Past St. Cloud, pollution taints Mississippi The MPCA report says the river fails to meet pollution standards as it flows south Check out this story on sctimes.com: http://www.sctimes.com/story/news/local/2017/01/25/study-past-st-cloud-pollution-taints-mississippi/97036546/ The Upper Mississippi River is in good condition until it flows past St. Cloud, where polluted runoff from farms and cities flows in and threatens its health. That's the conclusion of a new study from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, which found that the river is "nearly pristine" as it flows through forests, wetlands and lakes until the land changes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Cloud Times.