Study: Past St. Cloud, pollution tain...

Study: Past St. Cloud, pollution taints Mississippi

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: St. Cloud Times

Study: Past St. Cloud, pollution taints Mississippi The MPCA report says the river fails to meet pollution standards as it flows south Check out this story on sctimes.com: http://www.sctimes.com/story/news/local/2017/01/25/study-past-st-cloud-pollution-taints-mississippi/97036546/ The Upper Mississippi River is in good condition until it flows past St. Cloud, where polluted runoff from farms and cities flows in and threatens its health. That's the conclusion of a new study from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, which found that the river is "nearly pristine" as it flows through forests, wetlands and lakes until the land changes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Cloud Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 2 hr How Climate Scien... 35,856
The wall 6 hr Where is my love ... 21
CNN = Fake News 6 hr Davycrockett 37
Scumbag obama 8 days left 15 hr Where is my love ... 24
SPICER sure is the right guy for the job 16 hr LIbEralS 19
Boycott Sanctuary Restaurants 18 hr TAAM 1
Drugged out mark dayton collapses Tue LIbEralS 14
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,761 • Total comments across all topics: 278,262,627

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC