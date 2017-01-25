Study: Past St. Cloud, pollution taints Mississippi
Study: Past St. Cloud, pollution taints Mississippi The MPCA report says the river fails to meet pollution standards as it flows south Check out this story on sctimes.com: http://www.sctimes.com/story/news/local/2017/01/25/study-past-st-cloud-pollution-taints-mississippi/97036546/ The Upper Mississippi River is in good condition until it flows past St. Cloud, where polluted runoff from farms and cities flows in and threatens its health. That's the conclusion of a new study from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, which found that the river is "nearly pristine" as it flows through forests, wetlands and lakes until the land changes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Cloud Times.
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|2 hr
|How Climate Scien...
|35,856
|The wall
|6 hr
|Where is my love ...
|21
|CNN = Fake News
|6 hr
|Davycrockett
|37
|Scumbag obama 8 days left
|15 hr
|Where is my love ...
|24
|SPICER sure is the right guy for the job
|16 hr
|LIbEralS
|19
|Boycott Sanctuary Restaurants
|18 hr
|TAAM
|1
|Drugged out mark dayton collapses
|Tue
|LIbEralS
|14
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC