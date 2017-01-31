'Stranger Things' producer buys home in Lowry Hill, hopefully leaves the Upside Down in Indiana
Minneapolis St. Paul Business Journal has discovered that Karl Gajdusek, currently a showrunner and producer on Netflix's award-winning horror series Stranger Things , has purchased a $1.8 million home in Lowry Hill. "The house, which was built in 1906, features four bedrooms, five bathrooms and a two-car garage," the article states.
