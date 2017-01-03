Stellmaker begins outreach services i...

Stellmaker begins outreach services in Two Harbors

Dr. Michael Stellmaker, a general surgeon with St. Luke's Surgical Associates, is now seeing patients at Lake View Hospital and Clinic in Two Harbors once a month. He received his medical degree at the University of Minnesota Medical School in Minneapolis and completed his general surgery residency at Allegheny General Hospital/Allegheny Health Network in Pittsburgh, Pa.

